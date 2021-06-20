Menu
Leo Keninger
1921 - 2021
BORN
1921
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sietsema Funeral Home
501 10th Avenue
Ackley , IA

Leo Keninger

March 6, 1921-December 7, 1941

Leo Keninger, who lost his life on December 7, 1941 at the age of 20 on the Battleship USS Oklahoma in the Japanese invasion of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, will be brought back home to his final resting place. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Ackley with burial in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, June 25th at the AGWSR High School. Memorial donations may be made to 'Retrieving Freedom' for a Service Dog to be named 'Leo': Retrieving Freedom, Inc, www.retrievingfreedom.org, 319-505-5949, 1152 -230th Street, Waverly, Iowa 50677. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley.

Leo Thomas Keninger was born March 6, 1921, on the family farm northwest of Ackley Iowa where he grew up. He was the fourth child and second son of Frank Lawrence Keninger and Margaret Irene Fahey Keninger. His childhood was typical of that time with farm chores, country school, social gatherings with friends, family and neighbors and sometimes barn dances in the family's large barn as well as many happy times with his brothers and sisters: Anna Mae, Frances, Harold, Joseph (Joe), William (Bill), Nicholas (Nick), Paul, and Elmer (Red).

Leo graduated from Ackley High School in 1939.

On May 28, 1940, he was inducted into the U.S Navy at Des Moines, Iowa and was sent to the Great Lakes Naval Station in Chicago for training as a Fireman First Class.

He was transferred to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii in October 1940 and was stationed on the USS Oklahoma where he was on duty when the ship was sunk during the attack by the Japanese on December 7, 1941. He was 20 at the time of his death. Leo was the first World War II casualty for Franklin County and for Ackley.

He was sadly missed by his parents, his siblings, and other family members during their lifetimes and by his many nieces and nephews who never had the chance to know him but are now grateful to have the opportunity to bring him back to his family and his community.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
AGWSR High School
IA
Jun
26
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Ackley, IA
Sietsema Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Leo´s sacrifice, and the sacrifice of all the others on December 7, 1941, inspired so many of his friends, neighbors, and classmates to answer a patriotic call of service. My mother, Kathleen Scallon, was a member of Leo´s 1939 graduating class from Ackley H.S. After Pearl Harbor she enlisted in the U.S. Navy Nurse Corps and served for the remainder of the War. The names of all the others who were inspired by Leo´s death are inscribed on the beautiful Ackley Veterans Memorial. May we never forget the sacrifice and service of Leo Keninger and all the other Ackley patriots.
MJB
June 26, 2021
Thank you for your service & sacrifice!
Kathy
June 25, 2021
Thank you for your service, sir.
PH
June 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results