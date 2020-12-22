Leo W. Reisner

May 2, 1938-December 19, 2020

POTOSI, WI - Leo W. "Butch" Reisner, age 82 of Potosi, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at Unity Point Health in Dubuque, Iowa. He was born May 2, 1938 the son of Eugene and Dorothy (Heid) Reisner. He graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Oelwein, Iowa in 1957. Butch enlisted in the Army National Guard. On September 10, 1966 he was united in marriage to Kathy M. Mason at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein, Iowa. He was employed at John Deere in Waterloo, Iowa. Butch started in the foundry, then went to machining, and retired in 1992 from the maintenance and repair department. He was a member of the Oelwein Volunteer Fire Department. In 2000, Butch and Kathy moved to Potosi and started the next chapter of their lives. He was a member of the Ss. Andrew Thomas Catholic Church. Butch was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, and camping. He was good at wood working and could fix just about anything. Butch dearly loved his family and keeping up with their activities.

Surviving is his loving wife of 54 years, Kathy; their children: Kenny (Teresa) Reisner, Craig Reisner, and Carrie Reisner Wright; four grandsons: Alex and Travis Wright, and Hunter and Cooper Reisner; two sisters: Carol (Art) Ladeburg and Paulette (Vince) McLaury; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Butch was preceded in death by a grandson; Jared Jon Rohrick, three brothers in law; Dan, Bill and Dick, and a sister-in-law, Judie.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Oelwein, Iowa, with Fr. Ray Atwood and Fr. Dan Kirby officiating. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Oelwein, Iowa. Family and friends may call on Monday, December 21, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Tennyson, Wisconsin. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Potosi is assisting the family in Wisconsin. Family and friends may also call on Tuesday December 22, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Geilenfeld Funeral Home in Oelwein, Iowa.

