Leon Carl Kirchhoff

April 28, 1927 - November 2, 2020

Leon Carl Kirchhoff, 93, of Tripoli, IA passed away peacefully on November 2, 2020 at Bartels in Waverly, IA.

He was born April 28, 1927 in rural Tripoli, IA son of Carl and Alinda (Koch) Kirchhoff.

Leon graduated from Tripoli HS in 1946 and farmed near Tripoli. He later moved to CA where he was employed in banking. After serving in the U.S. Army from 1950-1952, he returned to IA and resumed farming.

Leon earned a BA in 1965 from the State College of IA (now UNI) and a MA in 1971 from NW MO State College. He taught world history and American government at Tripoli HS from 1965-1982.

In February 1966, he married Hazel Maurer Pierce. For many years they operated Golden Age Antiques in downtown Tripoli.

Leon loved being outdoors and continued farming throughout his life. You could often find him feeding his Longhorn cattle, cutting firewood, baling hay and picking Morel mushrooms or raspberries. He enjoyed time with family and collecting pottery, jukeboxes and antique farm equipment.

Leon is survived by 2 daughters, Diane (Brian) Otis of Solon, IA and Linda Thomas of Dallas, TX; 7 grandchildren, Sam (Deb) Otis of Peoria, IL, Jon (Ami) Otis of Independence, IA, Dan (Dynasti) Otis of Wasilla, AK, Sean Thomas of Fort Mill, SC, Austin Thomas of McKinney, TX, David Lane of Bellevue, IA, and Ben (Bree) Lane of Denver, IA; 16 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild; sister-in-law Betty Beach of New Hampton, IA and brother-in-law Steve Maurer of Waterloo, IA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Hazel Kirchhoff, daughter Kim Pierce Lane Kingery, brother Dan Kirchhoff, and half-sister Vanita Winzenburg.

Due to COVID, there will be a celebration of life at a later time.