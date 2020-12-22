Menu
LeRoy Walter Bierwirth
LeRoy Walter Bierwirth

November 17, 1926-December 17, 2020

LeRoy Walter Bierwirth, 94, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020. Private virtual services will be held at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. All invited guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A livestream of the memorial service may be accessed on the funeral home website tribute page for LeRoy, under "photos and videos or media," starting at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. Inurnment will be held at Glendale Cemetery, Des Moines, at a later date.

LeRoy is survived by his wife, Becky of Cedar Rapids; daughters, Heidi (John) Rieff of Plano, Texas, Lori (Dave) Hunt of Cedar Rapids, and Robin (Brad) Brophy of North Liberty; five grandchildren, Amanda Rieff, Samantha Rieff, Andrew (Christina) Hunt, Heathur (Derek) Aanrud, and Gabi Hanson; and five great-grandchildren, Ethan, Brandon, Dylan, Autumn, and Kadyn.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mabel Bierwirth; and sisters, Doris (Lorenzo) Stratton, Bernice (Jean) Pickett, and Betty (Don) McNeese.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in LeRoy's name may be directed to the family which will be distributed amongst his favorite organizations.

Please share a memory of LeRoy at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
livestream on the funeral home website tribute page
IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear this, it made for a very sad Christmas for you all. With sympathy, Marty
Martha Nichols
July 5, 2021
LeRoy was a kind and generous friend. I cherish many wondeful memories of our visits with LeRoy and Becky. Love to Becky and all the family.
Mary Ellis
Friend
December 23, 2020
Becky, My heart hurts for you as you grieve the loss of LeRoy. I am praying for you and your family as you go through your life without him. May God comfort you during this time and the days and years following.
Juanita Ruby
December 22, 2020
In the mid-1970's, I often worked under Leroy when he was a shift foreman at Meredith Printing. He was very friendly and and treated us 'packer boys' as a valuable part of the team. While I have long since forgotten much about the work itself, I will always remember leaders like Leroy who gained our respect and modeled the human aspects of management.
Gary StJohn
Coworker
December 21, 2020
