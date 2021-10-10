Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Lewis Eugene "Gene" Janssen
Cedar Falls High School
FUNERAL HOME
Richardson Funeral Home
615 Main Street
Cedar Falls, IA

Lewis Eugene "Gene" Janssen

October 7, 1931-October 3, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Lewis Eugene "Gene" Janssen, 89, of Cedar Falls died at Unity Point-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, Sunday October 3, 2021. He was born October 7, 1931, son of Albert E. and Marjorie (Brunk) Janssen. After graduating from Cedar Falls High School in 1949, he received his BA in Business Education at Iowa State Teachers College (UNI) in 1954. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1953-1966, serving in reserves and active duty. After teaching high school in Lamont and Finchford he was an accountant for car dealerships for 32 years, retiring in 1996.

Gene was united in marriage to Alice Bunnell on June 14, 1959 at 1st Baptist Church, Cedar Falls. They have resided in Cedar Falls since 1965. He was a member of Trinity Bible Church. Survivors include his wife, son-Steve (Donna) Janssen, Marquette, NE; daughters-Pam (Andy) Johnson, Bayport, MN, and Connie (Shawn) McAlpine, Ashland, MT. Grandchildren-Ben and Olivia Janssen, Aaron Longnecker, Rachael (Ben) Borowske, Alex (Haley) Roeller, Alicia and Luke McAlpine. Great-grandchildren-Gavin, Mason & Hannah Borowske and #4 is expected. He was preceded in death by a brother, Veldon R. Janssen and sister-in-law, Lela Ann Janssen.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, Oct 23 at 1:30 at Trinity Bible Church with visitation an hour before. Visitation also on Friday from 6-8 pm at Richardson Funeral Home, both in Cedar Falls. Private interment will be held at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be given to the church or to Alternatives Pregnancy Center, Waterloo.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier from Oct. 10 to Oct. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Funeral services provided by:
Richardson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Miss Alice, I´m so sorry for your loss. Sending hugs and prayers to you .
Debbie Wilkinson
Friend
October 23, 2021
Gene will be remembered by us as a caring wonderfully devoted man. Always a big smile and always had time if you dropped by to visit. God, Family, and friends were always his top priorities. We were fortunate to have spent a little time with him.
Jim and Bev Penne
Friend
October 19, 2021
