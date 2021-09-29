Menu
Lillian Louise "Lil" Lonergan
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Smith Funeral Home - Grinnell
1103 Broad Street
Grinnell, IA

Lillian "Lil" Louise Lonergan

December 31, 1930-September 26, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Lillian "Lil" Louise Lonergan, 90, a longtime Cedar Falls resident, died Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Valley View Village, Des Moines.

The family will receive friends 9:30 a.m., Friday, October 1, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Lincoln Township, near Victor, IA. The funeral begins at 10:30 a.m. with lunch immediately following, also at the church. A 1 p.m. graveside service will be held at the IOOF Cemetery, Marengo, IA.

Memorials may be designated to College Hill Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls and mailed in care of Smith Funeral Home, PO Box 368, Grinnell, IA, 50112. Memories and condolences may be shared at smithfh.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church
Lincoln Township, IA
Oct
1
Funeral
10:30a.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church
Lincoln Township, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I WOKE UP THINKING OF HER TODAY. THE LONG CONVERSATIONS ABOUT ALASKA TRIPS. I HAVE MISSED HER!
Jaci Hunt
September 29, 2021
