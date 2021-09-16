Menu
Lillian Magnolia Thomas
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
ABOUT
East High SchoolDurant High SchoolEast High School

Lillian "Lil" Magnolia Thomas

August 9, 1939-September 9, 2021

A memorial/wake service will be held on Friday from 5-7 pm at Antioch Baptist Church, 426 Sumner Street, Waterloo, IA, 50703. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday at 11 am at Antioch Baptist Church.

Lillian Magnolia Thomas was born on August 9, 1939 in Durant, MS to the late Luther Hooks and Elnora Harmon Durham. She was the oldest of five siblings.

"Lil" met the love of her life, Clatterie (Clyde) Thomas during their senior year at Durant High School in 1957. After graduation, she attended Jackson State College for two years. The two married on December 17, 1960 at Payne A.M.E. Church. From this union, God Blessed them with two beautiful daughters, Terri and Krystal.

Lil started her working career as a teachers aide in the Waterloo Community Schools at Grant Elementary School. She retired as a Homeschool Worker at East High School after 30+ years of service in 1997.

She leaves to cherish in her memory, her loving husband of 61 years Clyde Thomas; two daughters; Terri (Robert) Smith, Krystal (Edward) Madlock; two sisters Cora (Ron) Turner, Debbie (Jesse) Bentley, all of Waterloo; one brother Leonard (Dawn) Durham of Cedar Rapids, three grandchildren, Alexis Smith, Malcolm Smith of Colorado, and Ahmad Madlock; four nephews, Ramon (Katie) Turner, Corey (Amanda) Turner of North Liberty, Terrence (Helen) Redding and James Smith; one niece Maria (Edward) Olive of Milwaukee; two great nieces Aubrey Turner, Aurion Redding and a great nephew Kyson Turner; a devoted aunt Elizabeth Merriweather and a host of loving relatives and special friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three siblings, John (Cannon) Powers, Loretta Jean Powers and Marshall Lynn; maternal grandmother Mary B. Harmon, maternal grandparents Isadora and Vincie Harmon, and a niece Mia Chantel.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Memorial service
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Antioch Baptist Church
426 Sumner Street, Waterloo, IA
Sep
18
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Antioch Baptist Church
IA
Mrs. Thomas gave so much to the Waterloo community. I knew her through mostly through Girl Scouts. She volunteered as a leader and on the council board of directors and other council wide events, like the 75th birthday of Girl Scouts. I remember her was kind, strong, present, fair and willing to be outspoken about what is right. I know that she impacted and was a mentor to many more Waterloo children too. Sympathy to her family and friends and thank you for sharing your mom, sister, friend with so many others.
Marcy Seavey
Other
September 21, 2021
I was saddened to learn of Lillians passing. She was such a valuable member off the Girl Scout board and her other contributions to the community as a whole in addition to her Contributions to the Girl Scouts.
David Vandeventer
Friend
September 20, 2021
My condolences to the family REST IN PARADISE MS LILLIAN you have finished your work down here on earth REST EASY
VELMA HASHAWAY
September 18, 2021
Lillian was such a good friend to me during my working years. We had many adventures while I was working with the Girl Scouts and she was on the board. I'll type up some memories and send them to the family along with a memorial gift. My condolences to the family at this time.
Lynda Jobman
Friend
September 17, 2021
Sorry for your loss. May she rest in peace.
Shalise Williams
September 16, 2021
So sorry to read of your mother´s passing. So enjoyed knowing her when I worked at East High. You have my sympathies.
Roberta Merrill
Work
September 16, 2021
I send my condolences to the family of Mrs. Thomas! I remember her from Grant Elementary School! May she rest in peace
Denise Brown
School
September 16, 2021
You all have my Condolences and Prayers..Mrs Thomas was an Amazing woman, full of Life and Love..She will be missed by many. May she R.I.P.
Shandra Mitchell
September 16, 2021
Sounds like an amazing woman. May God bless this family with healing and understanding. Take care Terri.
Chris Kleinheksel
Other
September 16, 2021
