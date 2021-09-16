Lillian "Lil" Magnolia Thomas

August 9, 1939-September 9, 2021

A memorial/wake service will be held on Friday from 5-7 pm at Antioch Baptist Church, 426 Sumner Street, Waterloo, IA, 50703. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday at 11 am at Antioch Baptist Church.

Lillian Magnolia Thomas was born on August 9, 1939 in Durant, MS to the late Luther Hooks and Elnora Harmon Durham. She was the oldest of five siblings.

"Lil" met the love of her life, Clatterie (Clyde) Thomas during their senior year at Durant High School in 1957. After graduation, she attended Jackson State College for two years. The two married on December 17, 1960 at Payne A.M.E. Church. From this union, God Blessed them with two beautiful daughters, Terri and Krystal.

Lil started her working career as a teachers aide in the Waterloo Community Schools at Grant Elementary School. She retired as a Homeschool Worker at East High School after 30+ years of service in 1997.

She leaves to cherish in her memory, her loving husband of 61 years Clyde Thomas; two daughters; Terri (Robert) Smith, Krystal (Edward) Madlock; two sisters Cora (Ron) Turner, Debbie (Jesse) Bentley, all of Waterloo; one brother Leonard (Dawn) Durham of Cedar Rapids, three grandchildren, Alexis Smith, Malcolm Smith of Colorado, and Ahmad Madlock; four nephews, Ramon (Katie) Turner, Corey (Amanda) Turner of North Liberty, Terrence (Helen) Redding and James Smith; one niece Maria (Edward) Olive of Milwaukee; two great nieces Aubrey Turner, Aurion Redding and a great nephew Kyson Turner; a devoted aunt Elizabeth Merriweather and a host of loving relatives and special friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three siblings, John (Cannon) Powers, Loretta Jean Powers and Marshall Lynn; maternal grandmother Mary B. Harmon, maternal grandparents Isadora and Vincie Harmon, and a niece Mia Chantel.