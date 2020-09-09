Menu
Linda Joan Barber Hendren was born March 6, 1933 in Cashada, Louisiana - she died August 27, 2020 at the age of 87. She was the daughter of Bert and Martha Corrine Barber, who raised her and her siblings in West Texas. Linda is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Tommy Lee, Jimmy Lee and Billy Don Barber, sons David Byrd and Daniel Hendren, and son-in-law Jake Maddux. She is survived by her spouse/partner-in-crime William Hendren, sister Luann Willingham, daughters Kathy Maddux, Lynda and Dan Fredenburg, Laurel and Tony Gonzalez, Debbie and Keith Hannan, Julie Hendren, Billy Hendren, along with a multitude of grandchildren, friends and extended family. A Celebration of Life was held September 2 at The Lily Valley Church in Bristow, IA. Linda is an Angel now - and she will watch over all of those who loved and will miss her.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
