Linda Kay Jones

August 16, 1953-March 21, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Linda Kay Jones, 68, Cedar Falls, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 21, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 16, 1953 in Waterloo to the late Jay and June (Averill) Dunn. She married Alan Jones on September 24, 1971 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Cedar Falls. The couple was blessed with three children: Holli, Patrick, and Katie. Linda worked in retail jewelry sales throughout her life beginning with Schilling, Younkers, and Roth Jewelers.

Linda was a very caring, strong, and thoughtful wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed boating, fishing, and camping with Alan through the years and spending time with her family.

Linda is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Alan; children, Holli Neil of Waterloo, Patrick (Jennifer) Jones of St. John, IN and Katie (Bubba) Fleshner of Cedar Falls; grandchildren, Marisa, Matthew, Megan, Derek, Nicholas, Jae, Riley and Avery; sisters, Nancy Holt and Mary (Gregg) Lotz and extended family and friends.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Monday, March 28, 2022 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM until the time of service at the church on Monday. Committal will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the ALS Foundation - Iowa Chapter or to the Cedar Valley Hospice.