Linda L. Maledy

March 10, 1956 - October 8, 2020

Linda L. Maledy, 64, of Waterloo, died Thursday, October 8, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital.

She was born March 10, 1956 in Waterloo, daughter of Romain and Lorraine Wagner Neisen.

Linda graduated from Waterloo West High School and was a department manager at Walmart for over 30 years, retiring in 2019.

Linda loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and her pets. She enjoyed going to the casino, fishing, and the outdoors. Linda was feisty and had a strong work ethic and was very dedicated to her job.

Survivors include a son, Jeff (Theresa) Nielsen of Waterloo; a daughter, Stacy (Jason Tibbals) Chamberlin of Denver; six grandchildren, Kiana (Ben), Alyssa (Tyler), Jordyn (Quintin), Jocelyn, Sierra and Chloe; a great-grandson, Parker; three brothers, James (Debbie) Neisen of Ark., David (Mary) Neisen of Gilbertville and Richard (Annie) Neisen of Iowa; and two sisters, Becky Fourtner of Waterloo and Patty (Jeff) Weidemann of Washburn.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her fiancé, Robert "Bob" Phillips; a granddaughter, Skyln Tibbals; her beloved dog, Molly and a brother-in-law, Skip Adams.

Public visitation will be from 4-7 pm Tuesday, October 13 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. Please wear a face mask when attending the visitation. A private family service and burial will be held.

Memorials may be directed to: will be established at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.