Linda Pierce
ABOUT
Cedar Falls High School
FUNERAL HOME
Richardson Funeral Home
615 Main Street
Cedar Falls, IA

Linda Pierce

January 29, 1938-May 30, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Linda Pierce, 83, died Sunday, May 30, 2021 at her home in Cedar Falls.

She was born January 29, 1938, in Waterloo, IA, the daughter of Edwin and Dorthea Greene Leege. Linda graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1956 and Gates Business College. On June 9, 1962, she was united in marriage to Merton S. Pierce at First Baptist Church in Waterloo. She was employed as a CNA at the Cedar Falls Lutheran Home for 35 years and then worked at the Western Home Sure Care, retiring on April 1, 2013.

Linda is survived by: her husband of Cedar Falls; two daughters, Tammy (Doug) Haren of Grundy Center and Teresa Pierce of Independence; son, William (Theresa) Pierce of Dunkerton; seven grandsons, eleven great grandchildren; and sister, Carol (EZ) Rice of Prairie City. Preceded in death by: parents; two sisters, Marsha Mae Leege and Jean Rowzee; and great grandson, Nicholas Joseph Pierce.

Services 10:30 AM on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Prairie Lakes Church, with interment in the Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens; both in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 5-7 PM on Wednesday at Richardson Funeral Service also one hour prior to services at the church. Online condolences may be left at: [email protected] Memorial contributions may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or the church.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
2
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Richardson Funeral Service
615 Main Street, Cedar, IA
Jun
3
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Prairie Lakes Church
1907 Viking Road, Cedar, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Richardson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It's been 3 months since you went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and I miss you beyond words, life will never ever be the same without you!!! My love for you will never ever end, I am so thankful and blessed to have had you as my mom God bless you mom and sweet Shalom forever, love you beyond words could ever say!!!
Daughter, Teresa
Family
August 30, 2021
All thanks, praise & glory to our Savior Jesus Christ that He gives us hope, and we know that we'll all be reunited again can't wait to see you mom!!! I miss you beyond words and my love for you will never die
Teresa J Pierce
Family
June 14, 2021
I miss seeing you, talking to you & touching your soft face and giving you a kiss, love you always my mom, aleast I know you're no longer in pain and in Abba Father's arm & love for ALL your days which does bring my heart comfort...
Teresa J Pierce
Family
June 6, 2021
Teresa J Pierce
Family
June 4, 2021
During my mom's funeral yesterday the Fruit of the Spirit was talked about, my mom had them all, she is a gentle and patient soul that radiated total love
Teresa J Pierce
Family
June 4, 2021
Teresa J Pierce
Family
June 3, 2021
My mom had the kindest heart and always served the Lord with a smile on her face and love in her heart, truly one of the most beautiful & humble hearts you would ever meet, if she could help you she would in a heartbeat!!! I will always hold & treasure every memory of my mom tightly in my heart and it's not goodbye but until we meet again, I will see you again, love you mom with ALL my heart, God bless you and sweet Shalom mom♥
Teresa J Pierce
Daughter
June 2, 2021
