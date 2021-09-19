Menu
Linda L. Renslow
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo
965 Home Plaza
Waterloo, IA

Linda L. Renslow

November 6, 1953-September 15, 2021

Linda L. Renslow was born November 6, 1953, the daughter of Donald F. Sr. and Lauretta L. (Halverson) Renslow. She was a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles and enjoyed crocheting, cross stitching, playing cards and board games. She was loved dearly by all her family and she loved her family dearly.

Linda passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at MercyOne, at the age of 67. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Lorrinda (David) Ackerman, and nephew, Scott Schroeder. Linda is survived by two brothers, Donald F. Renslow, Jr. and Michael E. Renslow; two sister-in-laws, Marcia (Mike) Maledy and Cindy (John) Spencer; many aunts and uncles, and several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be directed to the family. A visitation will be held at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza on Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. A funeral service will be held at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 10:30 am with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories is in charge of arrangements. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo
965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, IA
Sep
24
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo
965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, IA
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Alitha Youngblood (caregiver)
Other
September 19, 2021
