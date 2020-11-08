Linda Waldon

December 13, 1945-November 4, 2020

CEDAR FALLS-Linda Waldon, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday evening, November 4, with her family by her side. She was born December 13, 1945 in Chicago, IL, daughter of Ernest and Audra Gilliam. She graduated from Proviso West High School in Chicago in 1963. Linda attended Northern Illinois Univ. in DeKalb, before moving to Dubuque, IA, where she attended the Univ. of Dubuque, graduating with a BA degree in teaching, majoring in History and English. She then moved to Cedar Falls and attended the Univ. of Northern Iowa, earning her MA Degree in English. Linda taught school at Jefferson Jr. High School in Dubuque for five years before moving to Cedar Falls. She taught at Waterloo West High School until her retirement in 2002. Linda was a member of the Waterloo Junior League, Green Scene, President of the Rensselaer Russell House, and a member of PEO. After retirement, Linda worked with Upper Iowa Univ. student teacher program, and was President of the Friends of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony and on its Board of Directors.

Linda is survived by her husband, Gary Waldon, of Cedar Falls; one son, Ryan (Beth) Waldon, of Aplington, IA, and two grandchildren, Emerson and Brayden. She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Jim and Rich Gilliam, and two sisters, Carolyn Bumpus and Betty Woolhouse. Linda was a loving and wonderful wife, a wonderful loving mother to her son and grandkids, and a dedicated teacher to her students that she lovingly taught over the years. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Private graveside services will be at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Due to the Covid pandemic and safety of family and friends, a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Memorials can be directed to First Congregational Church and to Cedar Bend Humane Society, both in Waterloo. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.