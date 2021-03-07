Menu
Lindley Gerald Bedard

Lindley Gerald Bedard

September 1, 1947-March 1, 2021

BEAVERTON, OR-As an outgoing teen, Lindley Gerald Bedard used his theatrical instincts as a high schooler to win a top award for an individual performance in a state-wide play contest. The youngest son of Gerald and Pearl Bedard of La Port City, he died after a long illness at this home in Beaverton, Oregon, comforted by his devoted wife of 35 years and long-time tennis partner, Kim. A 1965 graduate of La Porte City high school, he attended Morningside College, did a stint in the U.S. Army, then completed a Master's of Fine Arts at University of Oregon.

He is survived by his wife Kim, sisters Mary Ellen Brinkerhoff, Rebecca Brown, and Laurel Bulkely, and brothers Patrick and David.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 7, 2021.
I am sorry to hear about the passing of my college theatre friend. He taught me much during our days there, and I always had great respect for his work both on and off the stage. I always thought of him as a "good guy" on all counts.
Ann Sacquety Holst
March 8, 2021
With deepest sympathies to his family. I wish I would have had the opportunity to know my cousin during his adult life. We will meet again.
Julianne + Neil Kahn
March 7, 2021
