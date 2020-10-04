Lindsey M. Needham

(1987-2020)

Lindsey Marie Needham, 33, died Saturday, September 26, 2020, from an accidental fall in her home. Lindsey was born August 11, 1987, in Waterloo, the beloved daughter of Donna Needham. Lindsey was a 2005 graduate of Cedar Falls High School, where she was a cheerleader for football and wrestling, and was currently manager of 1st Street Subway in Cedar Falls.

Lindsey leaves behind her mother and stepfather, Donna and Dean Raubs, her big brother Scott Needham and his wife Amy, and their children; Persephone (Sephie) and Penelope (Penny), her little brothers; Nathan and Tyler Raubs, step-siblings; Austin (Chloe) Raubs, Amber Neubert, Hope (Hamza) Bejtic, Justin (Mackenzie) Raubs, Jake (Kylie) Raubs, and their children, Maternal grandparents Mick and Linda Hilger, Ray and Kathie Needham, and step grandparents, Russel and Esther Boss, aunts Janet (Rodney) Moore, Kelly (Rob) Westervelt, and Jodie (Cody) Scoles, cousins Jenna Weber and Katie Weber, Jessica (Jay) Hoffman, Michael (Kristi) Jensen, Nichole (Mike) Schupbach, Samantha (Richie) Emrich, Brooke Wittmayer (Blake), Alexandria (Wendell) Ulfers, and Carlee Scoles (Tommy). And her adored cat, Kitty (Meow Meow). She is also survived by her best friends who meant the world to her, Molly Hammen and Eric Gronowski.

Lindsey was a bright, shining light, with the most beautiful smile in the world. She didn't just walk to you for a hug, she ran to you with that sparkling smile and with her arms wide open. She will be forever missed by her family and many, many friends.

When you think of Lindsey, celebrate the good memories you have of her and remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest.

An all day celebration of life will be held for Lindsey, starting at noon, Saturday, October 10, 2020, at the Eagles Club, 2125 W. Lone Tree Rd, Cedar Falls. The family is asking for casual attire (even sweatpants and flip flops, Lindsey's favorites) and smiles from everyone attending.

You will always be our sunshine Lindsey baby.