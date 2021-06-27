Linette Elaine Tally

August 25, 1970-June 15, 2021

WATERLOO-Linette Elaine Tally (Atwood), 50, of Waterloo, died unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. She was born on August 25, 1970, in Waterloo, the daughter of Ronald and Karen Atwood. She was the youngest of three children in the Atwood family.

Lin attended Sacred Heart Elementary School and Marshalltown Community College. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Behavioral Science at Upper Iowa University in Fayette. She also earned a Master's degree in psychology from Kaplan University.

She is survived by her parents Ron and Karen Atwood; her children Amanda Swaggerty of Waterloo, Amber (Jeremy) Williams of Humboldt, and Casey Pierce of Waterloo; her grandchildren: Alexus, Nevaeh, Caleb, Serenity of Waterloo, and Athena of Humboldt; her niece Ashley (Roger) Bridenburg of San Diego, California, and her great nephews Brian and Tristin; her brother Fr. Ray Atwood of Oelwein, and sister Gail (Ken) Lewis of Reinbeck.

Lin was preceded in death by her husband Harold, her grandparents John and Dorothy Frantzen, Ernest and Gladys Atwood (Kaczor), and her aunt Val Meyer.

A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at St. Edward's in Waterloo on Tuesday, July 6. A wake will be held from 9:00-10:15 a.m. at St. Edward's, and the funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Lin and Harold's remains will be interred at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Waterloo immediately following Mass. A reception at Majestic Moon on La Porte Road (formerly the Knights of Columbus Hall) will follow the committal service.

Memorials may be directed to the family