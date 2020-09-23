Lisa M. Flippo

(1968-2020)

Lisa Marie Flippo, age 52, died on August 29, 2020.

She was born on June 25, 1968 in Cedar Falls, Iowa. She attended Cedar Falls High School and was a graduate from UNI. She was a talented artist and a loving mother of four children; Freedom Flippo, Ezekiel Flippo, Zachary Flippo, and Destiny Flippo. Also left to cherish her memory are her mother Patty Jo Seliger, sister Heather Harrington, former husband Terry Flippo and her grandchildren Preston Flippo and Elizabeth Flippo. She is preceded in death by her brother Kirk Stainbrook. Burial and celebration of life will be at a later date in Jasper, Arkansas.

