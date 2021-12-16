Lloyd McIntyre, Jr.

January 2, 1962-December 13, 2021

WAYLAND-Lloyd McIntyre, Jr, age 59, of rural Wayland, died Monday, December 13, 2021, at his home.

A celebration of life will be held 3:00PM, Friday, December 17, 2021 at the Beatty Funeral Home in Washington. The service will be livestreamed on the Beatty Peterseim Facebook Page. Family will receive friends from 4-6:00PM, Thursday, December 16, 2021 at the Beatty Funeral Home in Washington. Memorial donations may be given to the local AA chapter.

Lloyd McIntyre, Jr, was born January 2, 1962, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Lloyd and Opal (Bird) McIntyre. He graduated from West Waterloo High School and attained his Associates of the Arts degree from Hawkeye Community College. He was united in marriage to Janet Moorehouse in Waterloo in 1982.

Lloyd was employed as an assistant to the engineer at Henry/Keokuk County for 20 years. He enjoyed family, grandchildren, hunting, fishing, art pencil drawing, driving, and collecting cars.

Survivors include his wife Janet of Wayland, two sons: Adam (Emily) McIntyre of Keosauqua, Iowa, Douglas (Taylor) McIntyre of Wayland, Iowa; four grandchildren: Lucy, Dallas, Reston, and Jordyn, and three sisters: Sharon (David) Turner of Fairbank, Iowa, Janet (Steve) Brustkern of LaPorte City, Iowa, and Rosealla (Joe) Engelkes of Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Preceding Lloyd in death were his parents.