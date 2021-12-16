Menu
Lloyd McIntyre Jr.
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Beatty Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Washington
107 South 15th Ave.
Washington, IA

Lloyd McIntyre, Jr.

January 2, 1962-December 13, 2021

WAYLAND-Lloyd McIntyre, Jr, age 59, of rural Wayland, died Monday, December 13, 2021, at his home.

A celebration of life will be held 3:00PM, Friday, December 17, 2021 at the Beatty Funeral Home in Washington. The service will be livestreamed on the Beatty Peterseim Facebook Page. Family will receive friends from 4-6:00PM, Thursday, December 16, 2021 at the Beatty Funeral Home in Washington. Memorial donations may be given to the local AA chapter.

Lloyd McIntyre, Jr, was born January 2, 1962, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Lloyd and Opal (Bird) McIntyre. He graduated from West Waterloo High School and attained his Associates of the Arts degree from Hawkeye Community College. He was united in marriage to Janet Moorehouse in Waterloo in 1982.

Lloyd was employed as an assistant to the engineer at Henry/Keokuk County for 20 years. He enjoyed family, grandchildren, hunting, fishing, art pencil drawing, driving, and collecting cars.

Survivors include his wife Janet of Wayland, two sons: Adam (Emily) McIntyre of Keosauqua, Iowa, Douglas (Taylor) McIntyre of Wayland, Iowa; four grandchildren: Lucy, Dallas, Reston, and Jordyn, and three sisters: Sharon (David) Turner of Fairbank, Iowa, Janet (Steve) Brustkern of LaPorte City, Iowa, and Rosealla (Joe) Engelkes of Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Preceding Lloyd in death were his parents.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Beatty Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Washington
107 South 15th Ave., Washington, IA
Dec
17
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Beatty Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Washington
107 South 15th Ave., Washington, IA
I´m so sorry for your loss Janet . Lloyd was such a good person and it sounds like you´ve had a terrific life and beautiful family . God bless you all . Again Janet you have my deepest sympathy .
Susan Blanford
Friend
December 25, 2021
Janet, I am so sorry I just found out and my heart snd prayers go out you, Douglas, Adam and your Grandchildren.
Sheila Kerns
Friend
December 18, 2021
Tim and Sammy
Friend
December 17, 2021
Tim and Sammy
Friend
December 17, 2021
We're so sorry to hear of your loss of our beloved Lloyd Janet and family. Our Sincere Condolences. We're keeping you in our thoughts and prayers Amen
Tim and Sammy
Friend
December 17, 2021
Janet, may the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Thanks for the many memories ! l
Joyce Ackerman
Friend
December 16, 2021
Fly with the angels, Lloyd. We will so miss you here. To his family, we are so sorry. He talked often of his family. Very proud of his boys, and crazy about his grandchildren. He had a huge impact on many people, with his gentle and loving wisdom.
Jim and Freda Sojka
Friend
December 16, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with Janet and family.
Todd & Judy Owen
December 16, 2021
Ryan King, Peters Constriction
December 16, 2021
