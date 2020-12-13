Rev. Lloyd Edward Reuter

March 14, 1929-December 9, 2020

Gilbertville - Rev. Lloyd Edward Reuter, 91 years old, of Gilbertville, IA, died of natural causes, Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at his home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. - Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville, with celebrant, Most Rev. Michael O. Jackels; concelebrants, Rev. Henry P. Huber and Rev. Jeffrey A. Dole; assisted by Rev. Mr. Kevin Hagarty.

Space in the church will be limited to immediate family and clergy. There will be a livestream of the services on the church's Facebook page - Immaculate Conception & Saint Joseph Catholic Churches, Iowa. Public graveside committal service will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Raymond, IA.

Public visitation will be 2:00 - 5:00 p.m., Sunday, December 13th at White Funeral Home, 1315 Main St., Jesup, IA, where there will be a drive by viewing, giving you an opportunity to safely view Fr. Reuter from your car.

Public visitation will continue from 1:00 - 7:00 p.m., Monday, December 14th at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church where there will be a parish rosary at 2:00 p.m. and parish vigil service at 6:00 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be required. With respect to the current pandemic, 15 people will be allowed inside the church sanctuary at a time.

The rosary and vigil service will be broadcast live on FM 88.5 on your radio and livestreamed on the church's Facebook page.

Memorials may be directed to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville; St. Joseph Catholic Church, Raymond; and the Bosco Catholic School System.

Lloyd Edward Reuter was born March 14, 1929, in Raymond, IA, the son of William J. Reuter and Barbara F. (Pint) Reuter. He graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in Fairbank, IA. He graduated from Loras College, Dubuque, IA, in 1953 and was ordained into the priesthood on February 2, 1957, from St. Bernard Seminary in Dubuque

Fr. Reuter served as a parish priest all the years of his priesthood and worked in Catholic schools for 24 years as a teacher, counselor, coach, and administrator.

His assignments were:

(1957 - 1966) Associate Pastor: Sacred Heart, Osage, IA

(1966 - 1968) Associate Pastor: Immaculate Conception, Charles City, IA

Faculty: Immaculate Conception High School, Charles City, IA

(1968 - 1974) Pastor: St. Clement, Bankston, IA

Administrator: St. Joseph High School, Farley, IA

Coordinator: St. Joseph - St. Clement Grade School

Coordinator: Epworth, Peosta, Placid Grade School

(1974 - 1982) Pastor: St. Joseph, Raymond, IA

(1974 - 1981) Faculty: Don Bosco High School, Gilbertville, IA

(1982 - 1987) Pastor: St. Joseph, Cresco, IA

(1987 - 1993) Pastor: St. Joseph, Bellevue, IA

(1993 - 1999) Pastor: Sacred Heart, La Porte City, IA

(1996 - 1999) Pastor: St. Mary of Mt. Carmel, Eagle Center, IA

Pastor: Immaculate Conception, Blessing, IA

(1999) Retired

(2007) Golden Jubilee

Fr. Reuter served on the Archdiocesan Priest Council, the Archdiocesan Board of Education, the Priest Personnel Board, and was Dean of the Cresco Deanery.

Upon his retirement in 1999, Fr. Reuter made his home in Gilbertville, where he was a staple of the community. He continued to say Mass over the years in Raymond, Gilbertville, and surrounding parishes. He also wintered in Mesa, AZ, where he split his time between golf and helping at Holy Cross Catholic Church

Fr. Reuter had a personality that could bring people together and put people at ease. He was quick with a joke, and very thoughtful with his wisdom. He enjoyed fishing, telling stories, and watching the Chicago Cubs. He loved to play sports and he wasn't afraid to let his competitive nature show at times - especially while playing baseball, golf, and cards. He closely followed all the activities at Immaculate Conceptiont. Joseph Grade School and Don Bosco High School. Fr. Reuter enjoyed working with people, and he admired the parents, who were involved in their children's lives. He also appreciated "those lay people who loved priests."

Fr. Reuter is survived by one sister, Marcella Murphy of Springfield, MO; one sister-in-law, Darlene Reuter of Waterloo, IA; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Irvin Reuter, Bernard Reuter, William Reuter, Jr.; four sisters, Marie Wilson, Alma Bawek, Viola Reuter, and a sister in infancy.

White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com