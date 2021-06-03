Lois A. Ganske

February 9, 1943-June 1, 2021

READLYN-Lois A. Ganske, 78, of Readlyn, Iowa passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at her home in Readlyn surrounded by her loving family.

Lois Arlene Ganske was born on February 9, 1943, the daughter of Theodore and Florence (Wehling) Kuker in Waverly, Iowa. She was baptized on March 7, 1943 and confirmed on April 14, 1957 both at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Readlyn. Lois graduated from Wapsie Valley High School in 1961. On December 10, 1961, she was united in marriage to Larry J. Ganske at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Readlyn. She was employed at Readlyn Savings Bank for 42 years, retiring in June of 2017.

She was a lifelong member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Lois enjoyed baking, playing cards, crocheting and flower gardening. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. However, her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors are her daughter, Julie (Joe) Regenold of Readlyn; son, Jake (Amy) Ganske of Swisher and Jennifer Schneiderman of Shell Rock; seven grandchildren, Levi (Kelsey) Balvanz, Lexi (Jacob) Balvanz, Landon (Katy) Balvanz, Derek (Rae) Regenold, Dustin (Heather) Regenold, Abby (Jarred) Edmonds and Zach Ganske and; six great grandchildren, Cadie Regenold, Harleigh Regenold, Hazel Regenold, Bella Balvanz, Aubree Jamieson and Kohen Edmonds; and four sisters, Betty (Duane) Lines, Lavonne (Dave) Warner, Shirley (Ron) Schweer and Audrey (Steve) DeVries; sister-in-law, Wanda Busch and brother-in-law, Dale Thurm. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Larry on March 29, 1998.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 1:30 pm at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Readlyn with Pastor Phil Girardin officiating. The funeral service will live streamed on St. Paul's Lutheran Church Facebook page. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:00 am until 12 Noon at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn and an hour prior to the service at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Readlyn. Memorials may be directed to Ganske family for a later designation in her memory and online condolences for Lois can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Readlyn is assisting the Ganske family with arrangements. 319-279-3551