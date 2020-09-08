Lois I. Jesse

(1928 - 2020)

Lois I. Jesse, 92, of La Porte City, died Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Vinton Lutheran Home. She was born March 12, 1928 in rural Benton County the daughter of Porter and Bessie Huber Shaner. She was a graduate of La Porte City High School. Lois married Willard Jesse on June 13, 1948 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. She was a lifelong homemaker. She was a member of the American Lutheran Church in La Porte City. She enjoyed playing cards, Bridge and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Survived by: a son, Duane Jesse of La Porte City; a daughter, Connie (Randy) Schiefelbein of Sumner; two step granddaughters, Kaitlyn and Kylee Schiefelbein; and nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; three brothers, Lowell, Delbert "Clare" and Robert Shaner; a sister, Maxine Benda; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Services: will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the American Lutheran Church in La Porte City with a private family inurnment at a later date in the West View Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour before the service at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the American Lutheran Church Building Fund 801 Monroe St. La Porte City, Iowa 50651.

La Porte City Funeral Home in charge of arrangements 319-342-3131. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnfuneralservice.com.