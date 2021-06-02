Lois Ann Koester

April 8, 1927-May 31, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Lois Ann Koester, 94, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Allison, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at The Deery Suites at Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls.

She was born in rural Greene to Charles & Bauwina (Franken) Wiebke on April 8, 1927.

Lois was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church, rural Greene.

On September 11, 1948, she married Lawrence Koester at St. John's Lutheran Church parsonage in rural Greene. He died on May 27, 2008.

After graduating from Allison High School, Lois worked as a bookkeeper at Allan Chevrolet for several years. Later she worked for Allison Implement and retired in August of 1995. Lois was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Allison.

Lois is survived by her son Ted Koester, daughters Mary (Mike) Noel, Lori (Lou) Lipari and Cindy (Dave) Mueterthies. Also surviving are her eleven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, brother Clifford (Verna) Wiebke and sister Edith Kolthoff, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Bauwina, husband Lawrence, daughter Sonna Brown, grandson Tom Brown, brother Willard Wiebke, sisters Wilma Lumley and Edna Peil, along with one brother and one sister, both in infancy.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 4, 2021, at St. James Lutheran Church in Allison, with burial to follow in the Allison Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Allison.

Memorials may be sent to UnityPoint Hospice or Allison Ambulance Service.

The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Allison is caring for Lois and her family.

www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com

319-267-2507