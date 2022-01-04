Lois L. Nielsen

February 9, 1929-November 29, 2021

ELMA-Lois L. Nielsen, 92, of Elma, Iowa, passed away on November 29, 2021 in Cresco, Iowa. Lois was born on February 9, 1929 to Robert E. Tullis and Vivian Bullard Tullis Edge in Hardy, Iowa. Lois was the only girl with four brothers. Lois received her education in Fort Dodge, Iowa. Lois was a breast-stroke champion and played the bass viol at Fort Dodge Junior High and was a drum majorette at Fort Dodge High School.

Lois married Theodore Klockner and lived in Carnavran, Iowa and then lived in Fort Dodge until 1964. She was a full-time housewife and mother to four children, Jackie, Paul, Bruce, and Nancy. Lois later married the love of her life, Anker Nielsen and lived in Humbolt, Rockwell City, and Fort Dodge. Lois had always dreamed of taking care of babies, and later became an OB tech nurse at Allen Hospital. In 1988, Lois moved to La Porte City, Iowa to be closer to her children, where she worked at the local golf course, and later moved to Elma, Iowa where she lived out the rest of her life.

Lois loved her family and friends and was loved by many. Lois was so full of life, had a quick wit, amazing sense of humor, and made friends everywhere she went. Lois' past loves were bowling, golfing, playing cards, and traveling. After moving to Elma, she enjoyed going on gambling trips with her friends, going to church, spending time with family and friends, and watching Wheel of Fortune and old movies.

Lois is survived by her son, Bruce Klockner (Carol); daughter, Nancy Jeffries (Pat); son-in-law, Donald Dybevik (Jacqueline); daughter-in-law, Teri Klockner (Paul); grandchildren: Carrie Walker (Chad), Ryan Dybevik (Heather), Hollie Hegdahl (Nathan), Heather Dybevik, Jennie Lorenzen (Corey), Tiffany Johnson (DeVonne), Jill Rosauer (Matt), Brittany Stone (Jason), Logan Klockner (Laura), Kelli Brunscheon (Matt), Leah Wauters (Adam), 25 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; and Jan Kruger (her amazing caretaker, friend, and "adopted daughter").

Lois is preceded in death by her parents; four brothers; her husband, Anker Nielsen; daughter, Jacqueline Day Dybevik; son, Paul Dennis Klockner, and great-granddaughter, Grace Rosauer.

A service will be held at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Elma, Iowa on Saturday, January 29, 2022 to celebrate Lois' life. Visitation will be 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM, Service at 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM given by Pastor Michael Parris, with lunch to follow in the church basement.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under Obituaries.