Lois Jean Woodman

October 24, 1946-October 6, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Lois Jean Woodman, age 74, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at UnityPoint Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.

She was born on October 24, 1946 in Tripoli, the daughter of Russell and Gertrude (Kuhlman) Watts. She graduated from Tripoli High School in the class of 1965. On September 19, 1965, she was united in marriage to Richard Woodman at Zion Lutheran Church in rural Tripoli. She worked as a homemaker, and as an associate at Wal-Mart for 19 years, retiring in 2004. She was a member of the Cedar Heights Presbyterian Church of Cedar Falls, and in bowling leagues with her husband for many years. She enjoyed wintering in Florida for 14 years, and loved Big Woods Campground in Cedar Falls.

Survived by: her husband, Richard of Cedar Falls; her son, Kurt (Tina) Woodman of Waterloo; her daughter, Kerri Nielsen of Waterloo; a granddaughter, Ashley Woodman of Waterloo; two grandsons, Alan Woodman of Waterloo; and Adam (Dani) Nielsen of Washburn; two great-grandchildren, Autumn and Hazel Nielsen; and two sisters, Karen Stow of Dunkerton and Diane (Hank) Suhr of Las Vegas.

Private family services will be held at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls, with burial in Hillside Cemetery, Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online guestbook available at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com