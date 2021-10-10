Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lois Jean Woodman
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Richardson Funeral Home
615 Main Street
Cedar Falls, IA

Lois Jean Woodman

October 24, 1946-October 6, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Lois Jean Woodman, age 74, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at UnityPoint Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.

She was born on October 24, 1946 in Tripoli, the daughter of Russell and Gertrude (Kuhlman) Watts. She graduated from Tripoli High School in the class of 1965. On September 19, 1965, she was united in marriage to Richard Woodman at Zion Lutheran Church in rural Tripoli. She worked as a homemaker, and as an associate at Wal-Mart for 19 years, retiring in 2004. She was a member of the Cedar Heights Presbyterian Church of Cedar Falls, and in bowling leagues with her husband for many years. She enjoyed wintering in Florida for 14 years, and loved Big Woods Campground in Cedar Falls.

Survived by: her husband, Richard of Cedar Falls; her son, Kurt (Tina) Woodman of Waterloo; her daughter, Kerri Nielsen of Waterloo; a granddaughter, Ashley Woodman of Waterloo; two grandsons, Alan Woodman of Waterloo; and Adam (Dani) Nielsen of Washburn; two great-grandchildren, Autumn and Hazel Nielsen; and two sisters, Karen Stow of Dunkerton and Diane (Hank) Suhr of Las Vegas.

Private family services will be held at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls, with burial in Hillside Cemetery, Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online guestbook available at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Richardson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Richardson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Really sorry to hear of Lois passing. We had so many good times together. Please let us know if we can help in any way, We will miss her. Stop in if you need to talk.
Bob and Cheryl Miller
Friend
October 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results