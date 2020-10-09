Lores D. Nichols

Lores D. Nichols, 87, of Evansdale, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital.

Services: will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 12, 2020 at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour before the service. The family requests that all who attend, please wear a mask. Memorials: may be directed to the family. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. For more information visit: www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.