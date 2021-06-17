Loretta J. Schumacher

INDEPENDENCE–Loretta J. Schumacher, 91 years old, of Independence, IA, died of natural causes, Monday, June 14, 2021, at NewAldaya Lifescapes, Cedar Falls, IA.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. - Friday, June 18, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Independence. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m., in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, 2978 225th St., Williamsburg, IA.

Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. until services on Friday, June 18th, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence. Memorials will be directed to the church.