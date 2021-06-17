Menu
Loretta J. Schumacher
FUNERAL HOME
White Funeral Home
400 First Street West
Independence, IA

Loretta J. Schumacher

INDEPENDENCE–Loretta J. Schumacher, 91 years old, of Independence, IA, died of natural causes, Monday, June 14, 2021, at NewAldaya Lifescapes, Cedar Falls, IA.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. - Friday, June 18, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Independence. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m., in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, 2978 225th St., Williamsburg, IA.

Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. until services on Friday, June 18th, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence. Memorials will be directed to the church.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Independence, IA
Jun
18
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Independence, IA
Jun
18
Burial
2:30p.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery
2978 225th St, Williamsburg, IA
Funeral services provided by:
White Funeral Home
