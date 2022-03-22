Lorilee Ackerson

December 22, 1941-March 17, 2022

IONIA-Lorilee Ackerson, 80, of Ionia, passed away at her home on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

A funeral service for Lorilee will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home.

Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. prior to the funeral service.

Lorilee Jane (DeVries) Ackerson, the daughter of Hommo (Onnie) and Minnie (Rand) DeVries, was born on December 22, 1941 in Parkersburg, Iowa. She graduated from Elma High School in 1959. Lorilee was united in marriage to Marvin Ackerson on April 4, 1964. To this union, the couple was blessed with three children: Michelle, Brett, and Stacy.

Lorilee worked for Beatrice/ConAgra for 20 plus years. She was also the owner of Blue Denim Country. She was very artistic and loved to share her creations of ceramic eggs, wooden crafts, and paintings with others.

Lorilee had a love for horses and was a member of Chuck Wagon Racers of Iowa and Minnesota for over 20 years. She also enjoyed tending to her flower and vegetable gardens.

Living family members include her husband of 57 years, Marvin; daughter, Michelle (Jim) Lembke; son, Stacy (Staci) Ackerson; daughter-in-law, Tami Ackerson; 10 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sisters, Wanda Meyer and Lynda Chambers; brother-in-law, Donald (Ginny) Ackerson; along with many nieces, nephews, and other family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Brett Ackerson; sister, Darlys Jacobson; and brothers, Larry and Darrell DeVries.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.