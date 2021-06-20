Menu
Lorraine Kohagen
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE
Waverly, IA

Lorraine Kohagen

December 19, 1931-June 16, 2021

WAVERLY-Lorraine Kohagen, 89, of Waverly, Iowa passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the Waverly Health Center in Waverly.

Lorraine Emelia Kohagen was born December 19, 1931, the daughter of Fred and Emma (Tiedt) Strempke in Jubilee, Iowa. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Mathews Lutheran Church in Readlyn. Lorraine graduated from Readlyn High School. On October 29, 1950, she was united in marriage to George Rupert Kohagen at St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Waverly. Lorraine was a devoted housewife and farmer all her life, retiring in 1993.

She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly. Lorraine enjoyed baking cookies, playing cards, traveling and Texas trips with friends. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and attending their activities.

Survivors are her daughter, Sharon (Mark) Traetow of Denver; son, Steve (Penny) Kohagen of Waverly; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren, and three sisters, Jean Poock, Grace Branson and Mary Ann (Dave) Fauser. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George on September 29, 2018; brother, Don (Alma) Strempke and brother-in-law, Loren Geistfeld.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 10:30 am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church & School in Waverly, Iowa with Pastor Arthur Bergren officiating. The funeral will be live streamed on St. Paul's Lutheran Church you tube: https://youtu.be/WIN_w8IYyZA. Burial will follow in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery - Crane Creek, rural Tripoli, Iowa. Visitation will be held on Tuesday for 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and an hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Kohagen family for a later designation and online condolences for Lorraine Kohagen may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly, Iowa is assisting the Kohagen family with arrangements. 319-352-1187


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE PO Box 215, Waverly, IA
Jun
23
Visitation
9:30a.m.
St. Paul's Lutheran Church & School
Waverly, IA
Jun
23
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. Paul's Lutheran Church & School
Waverly, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
