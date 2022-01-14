A few childhood (and later) memories of my cousin Lou I wanted to share: It was always fun going over to see Lou and Bob at Betty and Vern's place on Beverly Hill Drive. When I was real little I thought it was "Beverly Hills" like the Beverly Hilbillies. And I thought it was cool they had an "underground" drive-under garage. I also remember they had a tree house; I remember it being in a wooded area at the bottomof the hill off University Avenue where apartments are now. One afternoon when the Ball family was visiting us, Lou and I sat on the front porch at Mom's place exchanging baseball trivia questions. Lou was reading questions out of a season-preview baseball magazine. He asked one question and I could the page over his shoulder with a player's name and picture. I confessed to Lou that I saw the picture and said that player's name. "No," Lou said with a grin, "It's Camilio Pascual," who was the player on the opposite page I couldn't see. Lou got me! I also spent one summer riding my bike around to different ball fields to see Lou play Optimist ball, as well as my cousin on my Mom's side, George Cooley. Once I think their teams were playing each other. I believe it was 1969 becuse that was the year Bob Feller pitched a three-inning exhibition game against an Optimist all star team at Municipal Stadium. I was kind of blown away that Lou became this big stud ballplayer at Columbus a few years later. His mom, Bob and I and Jim Friedman, I think, went to the spring state tournament game up at Mason City. Finally, years later one Friday night I and a bunch of Courier friends were at the Press Box Lounge singing karaoke. We each took turns singing whatever our co-workers picked for us. I drew "My Generation" by The Who and did my best Roger Daltrey stutter. Ubeknownst to me, a whole contingent of my Columbus homies and Lou were there too! I was so embarrased. Then a bunch of us CHS folks got on stage and I think Lou and I were doing backing vocals to Mike Marlow's rendition of Elvis' "Burning Love." Lou and I were standing next each other and each hit the same note off key the same way at the same time. We laughed our rears off. And Marlow has never let me live it down :) Good time had by all. Condolences, hugs and my best to Bob, Sue and the whole family.

Pat Kinney Family January 18, 2022