Louis Dean Ball
1953 - 2022
BORN
1953
DIED
2022

Louis Dean Ball

December 22, 1953-January 7, 2022

Louis Dean Ball died on Friday, January 7th in Mission, Texas with his family by his side. Born December 22, 1953 in Waterloo, IA, Lou attended Blessed Sacrament elementary school, graduated Columbus High School in 1972, attended Ellsworth Community College and received a bachelor's degree in Primary Education from Upper Iowa University. Lou was a career Waterloo Fire Fighter, founder of children's fire prevention program Fire PALS, as well as a longtime athletics coach and educator in the Waterloo area. Lou married Sue (Kinney) Ball on May 1, 1976 at Blessed Sacrament Church and recently celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary. Lou was preceded in death by his parents, LaVerne and Elizabeth (Betty) Ball; Charles and Elizabeth Kinney. He is survived by his brother, Bob (Leonice) Ball; wife, Sue (Kinney) Ball; three grown children, Dan (Isabelle Dufour) Ball, Christy (Tony) Waleski and Ryan (Emily) Ball, and four grandchildren Olivia (11), Jonathan (JP- 6), Charlie (8) and Jack (6).

A visitation will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church from 9:30-10:30 AM on Tuesday, January 18th. A celebration of life will begin at 11:00 AM with reception immediately to follow at Anne Sulentic Parish Center. Out of respect for the vulnerable, face masks are highly encouraged and required for those who are unvaccinated.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
18
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Blessed Sacrament Church
IA
Jan
18
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Anne Sulentic Parish Center
IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to Sue and the family on the loss of Lou. Lou was my coach during my middle school years for both basketball and baseball. I was lucky enough to coach with him for 3 years of sophomore baseball at Columbus. I learned so much more than sports from Lou and will miss him.
Chad Christopher
January 18, 2022
A few childhood (and later) memories of my cousin Lou I wanted to share: It was always fun going over to see Lou and Bob at Betty and Vern's place on Beverly Hill Drive. When I was real little I thought it was "Beverly Hills" like the Beverly Hilbillies. And I thought it was cool they had an "underground" drive-under garage. I also remember they had a tree house; I remember it being in a wooded area at the bottomof the hill off University Avenue where apartments are now. One afternoon when the Ball family was visiting us, Lou and I sat on the front porch at Mom's place exchanging baseball trivia questions. Lou was reading questions out of a season-preview baseball magazine. He asked one question and I could the page over his shoulder with a player's name and picture. I confessed to Lou that I saw the picture and said that player's name. "No," Lou said with a grin, "It's Camilio Pascual," who was the player on the opposite page I couldn't see. Lou got me! I also spent one summer riding my bike around to different ball fields to see Lou play Optimist ball, as well as my cousin on my Mom's side, George Cooley. Once I think their teams were playing each other. I believe it was 1969 becuse that was the year Bob Feller pitched a three-inning exhibition game against an Optimist all star team at Municipal Stadium. I was kind of blown away that Lou became this big stud ballplayer at Columbus a few years later. His mom, Bob and I and Jim Friedman, I think, went to the spring state tournament game up at Mason City. Finally, years later one Friday night I and a bunch of Courier friends were at the Press Box Lounge singing karaoke. We each took turns singing whatever our co-workers picked for us. I drew "My Generation" by The Who and did my best Roger Daltrey stutter. Ubeknownst to me, a whole contingent of my Columbus homies and Lou were there too! I was so embarrased. Then a bunch of us CHS folks got on stage and I think Lou and I were doing backing vocals to Mike Marlow's rendition of Elvis' "Burning Love." Lou and I were standing next each other and each hit the same note off key the same way at the same time. We laughed our rears off. And Marlow has never let me live it down :) Good time had by all. Condolences, hugs and my best to Bob, Sue and the whole family.
Pat Kinney
Family
January 18, 2022
My condolences to the Family of Lou Ball I work at Bunger Middle School where Lou spent a lot of time as a long term sub and coach he was such a genuine teacher in the classroom and as a coach he will be greatly missed.
Rocshelle Polk
Work
January 18, 2022
May God Bless Lou. A high school classmate, I was also fortunate to see Lou often at the hospital when he was on Paramedic duty. May Lou Rest In Peace.
Judy Thiltgen Blake
January 18, 2022
Sue: Cindy and I were so sorry to hear about the passing of Lou. It was a pleasure for me to work with Lou when he founded and ran the Fire Pals program. Lou had a gift for working with kid´s and overseeing the program. His work definitely saved many lives in Waterloo and neighboring communities. I´m sure he wasn´t who he was without you, so thank you also Sue. Ned and Cindy DeBerg
Ned Deberg
Work
January 16, 2022
The Hoppenworths and Balls were next door neighbors for at least 3 decades. Lots of growing up memories. Last time we ran into each other was in the nursing home where our fathers lived.
Betty Lorch
Family
January 15, 2022
Great dad, husband, coach, and friend. You´ll be missed, Lou.
Tim Westemeier
Friend
January 15, 2022
We are so, so sorry to hear of Lou's passing. Mike and Lou had many Fire Dept. good times. We plan to be there on Tuesday, weather permitting. We send our deepest sympathies to Sue and the entire family.
Mike and Jackie Connell
January 15, 2022
My condolences to Sue and family on their loss.We we got together at social events or playing golf together it was always a LOT of laughter.Lou was a great husband,father,grandfather,teacher and awesome friend.
Mike Henry
Friend
January 15, 2022
Condolences to your family, Lou was a great man and coach.
Joe Girsch
School
January 15, 2022
Sue and family, Our sincere condolences to you on the passing of Lou. I cherish many memories working with Lou. We are currently in Mexico and will be unable to attend the services, but you are in our thoughts.
Dave and Deb Murray
Work
January 15, 2022
RIP. Fond high school memories.
Craig Kipp
January 15, 2022
My condolences and prayers to coaches family. Wonderful man, coach and family. You all are in my thoughts and prayers.
Sean Scarbrough
January 14, 2022
We are so saddened to hear of Lou`s death. We are in Florida so unable to come to the funeral but you are in our thoughts and prayers. Doug has many happy memories of serving with Lou on the Waterloo fire department. Chris & Doug
Doug & Chris Olds
Friend
January 14, 2022
Sue, I'm saddened for you and will miss Lou. He was a really fine and likeable guy. I'm glad you and he found each other. I know the days ahead for you will be sad ones, but you have family, friends and loved ones who care about you on whom you can lean. As a neighbor, I would be happy to help you however I can. My deepest condolences.
Rick Worthington
Friend
January 14, 2022
