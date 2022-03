Dr. Louis Montgomery

September 25, 1926-April 30, 2021

WATERLOO-Dr. Louis Montgomery, 94, died peacefully after a long courageous battle with cancer April 30th at 11:15 pm at The Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, September 17, 2021 from 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm with a short program at 3:00pm at Hilton Garden Inn, 7213 Nordic Drive, Cedar Falls, Iowa.