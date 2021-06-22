Lowell Eugene Granneman

February 9, 1931-June 17, 2021

WAVERLY-Lowell Eugene Granneman, age 90, of Waverly, Iowa, died Thursday, June 17, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family.

Lowell was born on February 9, 1931, in Hawkeye, Iowa, the son of William and Frieda (Kaeppel) Granneman. He was raised in Hawkeye where he was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church and in 1948, graduated from Hawkeye High School. Lowell then worked for John C. Miller Construction in Waterloo, Iowa. On April 10, 1952, Lowell entered the United States Army serving in Japan and Korea with the 56th Amphibious Tank and Tractor Battalion as a mechanic. On September 7, 1952, Lowell was united in marriage to Bonnie Edgar at the United Methodist Church in Fredericksburg, Iowa. Lowell was honorably discharged on March 13, 1954. He then went to Wartburg College and worked part time for Bob Ramker Construction. In 1957, Lowell started working at John Deere in Waterloo where he worked for thirty-one years, retiring in 1988.

Lowell was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly, where he spent many hours painting, varnishing, and serving on committees. He also was a Webelo Scout Leader, member of United Auto Workers 838, and member of American Legion Post #176 of Waverly. His greatest enjoyment was time with family and friends; however, he also loved to fish and hunt, gardening, woodworking, bowling, watching the birds and squirrels he fed, and cheering on the Chicago Cubs, Bulls, and Bears.

Lowell's memory is honored by wife Bonnie Granneman of Waverly and his son Steven Granneman of Meza, Arizona. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, August Sr. and Mary Granneman and Andrew and Emma Kaeppel; his parents; daughter, Debra Granneman; sister, Belva McDermott and her husband Paul; and two brothers, Don Granneman and his wife Geraldine and Russell Granneman and his wife Alice.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 25, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and Schools in Waverly with Pastor Arthur Bergren officiating. The service will be livestreamed by St. Paul's Lutheran Church and can be view at https://youtu.be/Dw6xt0Z8q0g. Burial will follow at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly with the Waverly Area Veterans Group giving honors. Memorials may be directed to St. Paul's Lutheran School and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. 319-352-1187