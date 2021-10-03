LuAnne Bearbower

CEDAR FALLS-LuAnne Bearbower, 85, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo and Ferryville, WI, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital, Waterloo. She was born Sept. 14, 1936, in Nora Springs, daughter of Fred and Dorothy Schlosser Larson. She married Duane Fairbanks; they later divorced. She married Irmel L. Bearbower in 1970; he died Sept. 19, 1995. LuAnne graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1954 and Gates Business College in Waterloo. She worked as a secretary at Iowa Public Service for 20 years and the office of Lock and Dam No. 9 for the Army Corps of Engineers for 30 years in Ferryville, WI. She was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, Waterloo and St. Elias Greek Orthodox Church, La Crosse, WI. Survived by: two daughters, Diane Dix of Evansdale, and Janet (Bill) Williams of Hudson; three sons, Douglas Fairbanks of Minneapolis‚ MN, Randy (Janice) Bearbower of Waterloo‚ and Steve Bearbower of Hudson; 14 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Preceded by: parents; husband; grandson, Brice Dix; two brothers, Loren and Leland Larson; son-in-law, Scott Dix; three daughters-in-law, Sheryl and Karla Bearbower, and Joan Fairbanks. Funeral Service 10:30 AM Friday, Oct. 8 at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation 4 – 7 PM Thursday, Oct. 7 at Locke Funeral Home with 6:30 PM Trisagion service. Memorials to the family. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.