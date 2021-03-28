Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lucas David Knebel
1987 - 2021
BORN
1987
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Cedar Falls High School
FUNERAL HOME
Kearns Funeral Service CLOSED
3146 Kimball Avenue
Waterloo, IA

Lucas David Knebel

December 15, 1987 - March 25, 2021

CEDAR FALLS - Lucas David Knebel, 33, of Cedar Falls passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 25, 2021 from a sudden illness. He was born on December 15th, 1987 in Waterloo, son of Dave and Patti Knebel. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 2006, and later from Iowa State University in 2011 with a Liberal Arts Degree and a minor in Philosophy. Since 2013, Luke has served as a valuable member of the Credit Union Support Team as a Service Administration Specialist at Cuna Mutual Group in Waverly.

Luke was always seeking a deeper understanding of life through discourse and literature. He had an appreciation for music and the arts and enjoyed playing guitar, reading, and writing, being outdoors, and spending time with close friends. Luke liked playing video games and board games alike and would hardly ever miss out on an opportunity to play with friends. He loved his dog, Raylee, who he adopted from the Cedar Bend Humane Society. Luke will forever be remembered for his trustworthiness, constant pursuit of knowledge, and for his unwavering loyalty to his family and friends.

Luke is survived by his parents, Dave and Patti Knebel of Cedar Falls, his sister Kelsy Knebel (Brandon Ross) of Waterloo, his nephew Christopher Ross, cousins, aunts, uncles, and many dear friends. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Melvin and Patricia Knebel, and by his maternal grandparents, Earl and Loretta Wieters.

Memorial Services: 6:00pm Thursday, April 1, 2021 at the Kearns Funeral Service. Visitation will be from 5:00 to until service time, Thursday at the Kearns Funeral Service.

Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be directed to the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

"The secret of health for both mind and body is not to mourn for the past, nor worry about the future, but to live in the present moment wisely and earnestly." - Bukkyo Dendo Kyokai


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Kearns Funeral Service CLOSED
3146 Kimball Avenue PO Box 536, Waterloo, IA
Apr
1
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
Kearns Funeral Service CLOSED
3146 Kimball Avenue PO Box 536, Waterloo, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Kearns Funeral Service CLOSED
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kearns Funeral Service CLOSED.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I had the pleasure of working briefly with Lucas on a CUNA product conversion. Even though we only corresponded by email, I had a strong impression of a kind and thoughtful person. I am very sorry for your loss.
Jennifer Hixon
April 5, 2021
We are sorry for the loss of Luke. We remember the little boy from our neighborhood and Montessori preschool. He always had a mischievous grin and a twinkle in his eyes. Your wonderful family is in our thoughts and hearts.
Candy Naaktgeboren
April 1, 2021
We are deeply sorry for your loss, our thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Roger and Janet Wolf
March 30, 2021
Wishing you peace that comes with time and the comfort of memories. So sorry for your loss.
Laurie Trager
March 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results