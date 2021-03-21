Lucille R. James

November 16, 1925-March 18, 2021

Lucille R. James, 95, of Oelwein, Iowa, died on Thursday morning, March 18, 2021 at MercyOne Oelwein Senior Care.

Funeral Service: 11:00 A.M. Monday, March 22, 2021 at Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein. Visitation will be held for one hour before the service at the funeral home. Interment: Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein. Memorial may be directed to the donor's favorite charity. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com

Lucille Ruth Alshouse was born on November 16, 1925 at rural Fayette County, Iowa, the daughter of Clarence Warren & Iva Mae (Lincoln) Alshouse. She received her education at the Stanley School, graduating with the class of 1943. Lucille was united in marriage to Howard Henry James on March 15, 1947 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. Lucille and Howard farmed at rural Stanley for many years where Lucille was a homemaker and helped on the farm. They moved to Hazleton in 1965.

Lucille is survived by her 2 Sons: Ronald James (fiancé: Linda Klemesrud) of Charles City & David (Connie) James of Hazleton; Daughter: Karen (Tim) Horsfall of Waterloo; 6 Granddaughters: Leslie (Steve) Horan, Dinese James, Terrecia Shoudy, Carrie James, Danielle (Trent) Flanders and Sarah (Leon) Harris; 9 Great Grandchildren; 1 Great Great Granddaughter; 3 Siblings: Gladys Willits of Melbourne, Florida, Dean (Glenda) Alshouse of Waterloo & Lee (Elinor) Alshouse of Marion; 2 Sisters-In-Law: Irene Alshouse of Dubuque & Donna James of Oelwein and many Nieces & Nephews.

Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Howard on July 7, 1997; son: Terry; granddaughter: Jacqueline James; great granddaughter: Patty Horan; 3 brothers: Lyle Alshouse, Elmer Alshouse and Dale (Shirley) Alshouse and a daughter-in-law: Sue James.