Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lucille R. James
FUNERAL HOME
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Oelwein
221 N. Frederick Ave.,
Oelwein, IA

Lucille R. James

November 16, 1925-March 18, 2021

Lucille R. James, 95, of Oelwein, Iowa, died on Thursday morning, March 18, 2021 at MercyOne Oelwein Senior Care.

Funeral Service: 11:00 A.M. Monday, March 22, 2021 at Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein. Visitation will be held for one hour before the service at the funeral home. Interment: Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein. Memorial may be directed to the donor's favorite charity. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com

Lucille Ruth Alshouse was born on November 16, 1925 at rural Fayette County, Iowa, the daughter of Clarence Warren & Iva Mae (Lincoln) Alshouse. She received her education at the Stanley School, graduating with the class of 1943. Lucille was united in marriage to Howard Henry James on March 15, 1947 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. Lucille and Howard farmed at rural Stanley for many years where Lucille was a homemaker and helped on the farm. They moved to Hazleton in 1965.

Lucille is survived by her 2 Sons: Ronald James (fiancé: Linda Klemesrud) of Charles City & David (Connie) James of Hazleton; Daughter: Karen (Tim) Horsfall of Waterloo; 6 Granddaughters: Leslie (Steve) Horan, Dinese James, Terrecia Shoudy, Carrie James, Danielle (Trent) Flanders and Sarah (Leon) Harris; 9 Great Grandchildren; 1 Great Great Granddaughter; 3 Siblings: Gladys Willits of Melbourne, Florida, Dean (Glenda) Alshouse of Waterloo & Lee (Elinor) Alshouse of Marion; 2 Sisters-In-Law: Irene Alshouse of Dubuque & Donna James of Oelwein and many Nieces & Nephews.

Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Howard on July 7, 1997; son: Terry; granddaughter: Jacqueline James; great granddaughter: Patty Horan; 3 brothers: Lyle Alshouse, Elmer Alshouse and Dale (Shirley) Alshouse and a daughter-in-law: Sue James.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Oelwein
221 N. Frederick Ave., P.O.Box 614, Oelwein, IA
Mar
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Oelwein
221 N. Frederick Ave., P.O.Box 614, Oelwein, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Oelwein
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Oelwein.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
I do not remember Lucille, but I do remember her husband Howard. In the late 1940s, Howard James and Clark (?) James were members of the Stanley fast-pitch softball team that played in Westgate. I remember both of the james, I was about 8 or 9 years old at the time and fast-pitch softball was quite big as it was before television. My condolences to the family.
Howard Hultman
6006 Laurel Lane
Huber Heights, Ohio 45424
howard hultman
Acquaintance
March 28, 2021
Our deepest sympathy on the passing of our Cousin Lucille.
Daniel and Joseph Hansen
Family
March 24, 2021
Lucille always had a smile for everyone and was such a kind soul. She will surely be missed by all those that knew her. Our sincere sympathy to all her family.
Sandy Christensen
March 19, 2021
I was deeply saddened by the news of Lucille's passing. My thought and prayers go out to your family. I have many fond memories of the Alshouse reunions and get together's at the Fire Station. Lucille will be missed, but she is at peace. Love and miss y'all.
Doreen Alshouse
Family
March 19, 2021
sincere condolences. These times are always trying. We'll be saying prayer & may she rest in peace.
lyle miller
Acquaintance
March 19, 2021
My sincere sympathy to the entire James family. Lucille was always so kind to all.
Pat Arthaud
Friend
March 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results