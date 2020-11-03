Lucille Landsteiner Welsh

June 29, 1936-October 31, 2020

Lucille Welsh, 84, of Waterloo, died Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Cedar Valley Hospice Center. Lucille was born on Jun 29, 1936 in Fairmont, MN. Her parents were Joe Landsteiner and Edith (Drew) Landsteiner. She had one half-brother, Leo and five older sisters, Alice, De Etta, Margaret, Joan, and Grace. She attended schools in Fairmont and in 1956 graduated from Fairmont High School and then moved to Waterloo, IA, to live with her sister Grace where she was employed at Geerlings Feed Mills. Lucille was married to Daniel Welsh on Jan 3, 1959 at St. John Vienny Church in Fairmont, MN. She then worked for the Waterloo Schools in the cafeteria until retiring in 1991.

Lucille had three children; two girls, Debra and Nancy, and one son, Timothy. There are thirteen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Leo, her daughter, Debra, and all her five sisters.

Lucy loved to talk to all people, especially children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and knew no strangers.

It is Lucille's wish that there be no funeral services or visitation. She would like for everyone to take that time and spend it with someone they love. She looked forward to being with all her sisters again and playing "Purse Poker" with them while they all talk at the same time and then tried to figure out what belongs to who at the end.