Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lucille Mary Reicks

Lucille Mary (Gebel) Reicks

LAWLER-Lucille Mary (Gebel) Reicks (age 89) of Lawler, Iowa, died peacefully at New Hampton Nursing & Rehab Center, New Hampton, Iowa surrounded by family on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 31, 2021, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Lawler with interment at St. Marys Cemetery in Little Turkey.

Friends may greet the family from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Little Turkey, IA, where there will be a 7:00 p.m. parish scripture service. Visitation continues an hour prior to the Mass at the church in Lawler on Friday. Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with services.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Assumption Catholic Church
3303 160th St, Lawler, IA
Dec
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Our Lady of Mt Carmel
3040 E HIGHWAY 24, Lawler, IA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.