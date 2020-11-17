Luella N. Harms

December 16, 1916-November 13, 2020

Luella N. Harms, 103, of Tripoli, died Friday, November 13, 2020, at Tripoli Nursing & Rehab.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Grace Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Tripoli with Rev. Dennis Niezwaag officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 19th from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Rettig Funeral Home in Tripoli. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

All attending the visitation are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Luella Norma, daughter of Carl and Alma (Schaeffer) Meier was born December 16, 1916, at Artesian, rural Bremer County, Iowa. She was baptized on December 25, 1916, and confirmed on April 14, 1930, both at St. Paul's Lutheran Church-Artesian, rural Bremer County. Luella received her education in the Country School and St. Paul's Lutheran Church-Arteisan Parochial School. On November 21, 1937, she was united in marriage with August Harms at St. Paul's Lutheran Church-Artesian. To this union one daughter was born, Joan. The family lived in the Waverly area, prior to moving to Tripoli in 1960, when August purchased Fred's Body Shop. Luella was a long time member of Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli, where she was active in the Ladies Circle and Quilting Circle. She enjoyed playing cards (specifically Pinochle), bingo, was an excellent cook, quilting (made a quilt for each of her granddaughters when they graduated from school as well as her great-grandchildren), but her greatest joy came from spending time with her granddaughters and great-grandchildren.

Luella is survived by her daughter, Joan (Larry) Struck of Tripoli; three granddaughters, Rhonda (Scott) Miller of Greene, Julie (James) Bronner of Waverly, and Lynae (Daryl) Heinemann of Ventura; eight great-grandchildren, Adam (Jill) Miller, Lisa (Seth) Adams, Lindsey Petersen, Brady Petersen, Jacob Heinemann, Matthew Heinemann, Jonathan Bronner, and Andrew Bronner; three great-great-grandchildren; sister, Mildred Dankenbring of Cedar Falls; two sisters-in-law, Delores Meier of Readlyn and Dorothy Meier of Des Moines; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, August who died on January 16, 1976; and her six siblings, Leota Meier, Alvin Meier, Eldo Meier, Helen Tietje, Harold Meier, and Eugene Meier.