Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Lula M. Hanson
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
300 West Ridgeway
Waterloo, IA

Lula M. Hanson

September 28, 1929-June 5, 2021

WATERLOO-Lula M. Hanson, 91, of Waterloo, died Saturday, June 5, at home surrounded by her family.

She was born September 28, 1929 in Hernden, Kansas, daughter of Robert and Io McIntosh Saucer. She moved to Waterloo with her two sisters (Amy Peterson, Irene Knoke) following her parent's death to live with her Aunt Ada Gilley.

She graduated from East High in 1948. Lula was employed with Alstadt & Langlas Bakery for over 30 years until her retirement.

She married Donald Hanson on August 30, 1949 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. They purchased their home in Waterloo where they raised two daughters.

Lula enjoyed spending time with her family. She especially loved the Holidays where she would prepare a large meal for her extended family. After retirement Lula and Don spent their winters in Texas, where they took up square dancing. They spent many years traveling all over the United States and Mexico for Square Dancing Events. Lula loved playing cards with friends and spending time at the Casino.

Survivors include: her husband; a daughter, Carol Schulte of Evansdale; three grandchildren, Marie (Jason) Neeland of Shawnee, Kansas, Dan (Stephanie) Schute of Waterloo and Tim Schulte of Evansdale; and six great grandchildren, Hanna, Hayden and Harper Schulte and Madelyn, Brynn and Bryce Neeland; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by: a daughter, Donnalou Cornell; and two sisters, Amy Peterson and Irene Knoke.

A memorial service will be 1:00 p.m. June 26 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. Lula deeded her body to the University of Iowa Anatomical Department. Inurnment will be at a later date in Elmwood Cemetery.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgarup.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service
West Ridgeway, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
As soon as I saw her picture, it brought back memories of " the Bakery days ". I worked there during the summers from 1958 to 1965. If Lola wasn't looking, we'd try to snag a fresh Danish roll off the rack as we walked by. It would give her fits when she saw one was missing! There aren't many of us A & L people left to remember. Those were good days. My condolences to her family and friends.
Tom Langlas
Work
June 20, 2021
My first job was at a&l bakery. lula and joyce worked at wrapping rolls & putting the rolls in the proper routes rack. my job was to put rolls on cardboard for joyce to wrap & send on to lula to be distributed.I have fond memories of lula & joyce. RIP girls
robert smith
Work
June 15, 2021
Aunt Lula was a hardworking, loving, and talented person. She made family gatherings times of fun. good food. and happy memories. Aunt Lula and Uncle Don were always willing to lend a helping hand or give you some much needed money without expecting anything in return. I'm a better person for having Aunt Lula in my life. May you RIP Aunt Lula Love, Becky.
Becky Peterson Chambers
Family
June 13, 2021
