As soon as I saw her picture, it brought back memories of " the Bakery days ". I worked there during the summers from 1958 to 1965. If Lola wasn't looking, we'd try to snag a fresh Danish roll off the rack as we walked by. It would give her fits when she saw one was missing! There aren't many of us A & L people left to remember. Those were good days. My condolences to her family and friends.

Tom Langlas Work June 20, 2021