Lyle Robert Judas

March 25, 2022

DENVER-Lyle Robert Judas, 80, of Denver, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

Lyle is survived by his wife, Linda, of Denver, four children; Rob (Sheila) Judas of Tripoli, Rick Judas of Waverly, Denise (Phil) Jardon of Exeter, California and Brian (Jacquie) Judas of Hudson, two stepchildren; Tom (Lisa) Diesburg of Humboldt and Keri Hobson of Greene, 13 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild, one brother, Richard (Patty) Judas and one sister, Mary (Rene) DeLaRue. He is preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers; Dale and John Judas.

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 9th, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver with Rev. Scot McCluskey officiating. The family will greet friends for an hour before the service at the church. Private family burial will be held in the St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery in Denver. Memorials may be directed to St. Peter Lutheran Church, Cedar Valley Hospice or the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. On-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is in charge of arrangements. 319-984-5379