Lynn B. Harned
1921 - 2021
BORN
1921
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Cedar Falls High School
FUNERAL HOME
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
1825 W 12th Street
Cedar Falls, IA

Lynn B. Harned

March 29, 1921-March 11, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Lynn B. Harned, 99, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Bonita Springs, FL. He was born March 29, 1921 in Brandon, IA, the son of O. H. and Rhoda (Singer) Harned. Lynn married Marjorie Ellen Olsen on February 2, 1946 in Cedar Falls. He was a graduate of Cedar Falls High School and attended ISTC (UNI). Lynn served in the U.S. Navy during WW II and was a sales representative for 37 years with several transportation companies.

Lynn is survived by his wife of 75 years, Marjorie Harned, of Cedar Falls; his daughter, Claudia (Alex) Hovden, of Cedar Falls; his sister, Jane (Marvin) Hirth, and his sister-in-law, Luann Harned.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Sue Harned; sisters, Jackie (Dave) Laurie, Roberta (John) Lakin, Darlene (DeWayne) Johnson, and his brother, Hayes Harned.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 14, 2021, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, with private burial at Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Military honors will be conducted by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 and the U.S. Navy Funeral Honors Detail. Visitation one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hartman Reserve or Charity of Donor's Choice. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
1825 W 12th Street, Cedar Falls, IA
Jun
14
Service
11:00a.m.
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
1825 W 12th Street, Cedar Falls, IA
Jun
14
Burial
Greenwood Cemetery
Cedar Falls, IA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy and condolences to Your entire Family. My thoughts and prayers are with each of You. (My parents were Robert and Neoma Petersen.)
Clark W Petersen
Family
June 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results