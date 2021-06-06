Lynn B. Harned

March 29, 1921-March 11, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Lynn B. Harned, 99, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Bonita Springs, FL. He was born March 29, 1921 in Brandon, IA, the son of O. H. and Rhoda (Singer) Harned. Lynn married Marjorie Ellen Olsen on February 2, 1946 in Cedar Falls. He was a graduate of Cedar Falls High School and attended ISTC (UNI). Lynn served in the U.S. Navy during WW II and was a sales representative for 37 years with several transportation companies.

Lynn is survived by his wife of 75 years, Marjorie Harned, of Cedar Falls; his daughter, Claudia (Alex) Hovden, of Cedar Falls; his sister, Jane (Marvin) Hirth, and his sister-in-law, Luann Harned.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Sue Harned; sisters, Jackie (Dave) Laurie, Roberta (John) Lakin, Darlene (DeWayne) Johnson, and his brother, Hayes Harned.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 14, 2021, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, with private burial at Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Military honors will be conducted by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 and the U.S. Navy Funeral Honors Detail. Visitation one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hartman Reserve or Charity of Donor's Choice. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.