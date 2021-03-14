Menu
Lynn B. Harned
FUNERAL HOME
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
1825 W 12th Street
Cedar Falls, IA

Lynn B. Harned

CEDAR FALLS - Lynn B. Harned, 99, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Bonita Springs, Florida. Services will be at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Dahl - Van Hove - Schoof Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1825 W 12th Street, Cedar, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So very sorry to learn of Lynn's passing - As a neighbor, Mom liked his name, and since I was new to this world, she named me Lynn also... We became friends even though we were 22 years apart. We share your sadness, but know he is in a much better place. Blessings! Lynn
Lynn Berggren
March 14, 2021
