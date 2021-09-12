Madonna Dial

June 27, 1931-August 24, 2021

Madonna Dial, age 90, of Calimesa, CA, received her angel's wings on August 24, 2021. Madonna was born June 27, 1931 to Paul and Lorena (Bernardy)Huch in Waterloo, IA. She came to Southern California in the early 1960's settling in Covina, Ca where she raised her children and was employed as a School Food services Director for over 33 years. Prior to her mover to Calimesa, she was a resident of Winchester Bay, Or for over 25 years where she volunteered at the Eagle's Club of Reedsport, OR. She loved to watch golf, play cards with her son and build puzzles with her daughter.

She is preceded in death by two husbands, Bud Dial and Jerome Kettman, two sons, Mark and John Kettman, her parents and sister, Pauline.

She is survived by her children, Amy Williams, Gary Kettman (Troy), Callie (Frank) Atencio, daughter-in-law, Sherry Kettman, sisters Evelyn Hurlburt, MaryJane (Bob) Patton, Barbara Huch and brother Bill Huch (Carole Teske). Madonna was blessed with eight grandchildren-DJ, Valarie and Crystal Williams, Jonathan, Michael and Destiny Kettman, Amanda and Bronc Atencio and 12 great grandchildren.

Madonna was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. She will be forever missed.

Memorial service will be held September 18, 2021, 10:45 am, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Raymond, IA. Reception will be held immediately following at the American Legion, Gilbertville, IA.