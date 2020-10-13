Marcella C. (Frascht) Osterman

April 25, 1925 - October 10, 2020

Greene - Funeral services for Marcella Osterman, 95, of Greene will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Greene with Father Ralph Davis officiating. Burial will be in the St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery in Nashua. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. There will be a lunch prior to burial at the Greene Community Center at noon.

Marcella "Sally" Cathrain (Frascht) Osterman was the daughter of Bernard and Elizabeth (Osier) Frascht was born April 25, 1925 on a farm between Greene and Charles City and passed away on October 10, 2020 at the Valley View Care Center in Greene. Sally attended country schools.

She was united in marriage to Robert (Bob) Osterman on April 9, 1947 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Charles City. To this union two children were born. In 1952, Bob and Sally moved to their farm northwest of Nashua. Sally was dedicated to helping with the farming and could operate the farm machinery with the best of them. She always had a big garden and enjoyed raising her chickens and geese. She and Bob moved into Nashua in 1989. Sally enjoyed the gambling bus trips to Tama, dancing, curling, golfing, and playing cards. She and Bob also cherished many family times together and attending the grandkids activities. They enjoyed being 'snow birds' in Florida for many years.

Sally was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Nashua, St. Mary Catholic Church in Greene, Women of the Moose, Riverton Homemakers, and was a 4-H leader.

Sally is survived by a daughter, Jan (Alan) Trees, Greene; a son, Gary of Charles City; grandchildren: Angie (Brian) Ulrichs, Brad (Melannie) Trees, Justin (Beth) Trees; eight great-grandchildren: Trevor, Taylor, Peyton, McCabe, Hadleigh, Brandon, Brock and Brody; great-great grandson, Jayce; Sister, Bernice Harrington, Waverly; sister-in-law, Catherine Osterman, Rockwell; along with several nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob in January, 2006, a grandson, Matthew Trees in infancy, her parents and a brother, Gus Frascht.

Memorials may be directed to the family at P.O. Box 219, Greene, Iowa 50636.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St., Greene. 641-823-4457 www.retzfh.com