Marcia Budde
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Bellevue High School
FUNERAL HOME
Kearns Funeral Service CLOSED
3146 Kimball Avenue
Waterloo, IA

Marcia Budde

January 1, 1939-September 30, 2021

WATERLOO-Marcia Budde age 82 of Waterloo and formerly of Bellevue died Thursday September 30, 2021 at Unity Point Allen Hospital in Waterloo. She was born in Dubuque on January 1, 1939 the daughter of Charles and Ethel Barker- Veach.

She graduated from Bellevue High School with the class of 1956. She had worked retail and most recently worked in advertising until retiring in 1992. Marcia had previously been a member of Bellevue Presbyterian Church.

Survivors include: 2 daughters, Vicki Hudspeth of East Dubuque IL, and Cindy Schaefer of Dickeyville WI; 2 grandchildren Justin and Jordan Reynolds of Dubuque; a sister-in-law Virginia "Ginny" Veach of Webster City; 2 nieces Linda and Lisa of Springfield IL; her dog Crystal and her cat Charlie.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Steven Budde, and two brothers Robert and Thomas Veach.

Public Funeral Services will be held at 10 AM Tuesday October 5, 2021 at Kearns Funeral Service in Waterloo. Public Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Bellevue Presbyterian Cemetery at 1:30 PM on Tuesday.

Memorials may be directed to the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Visit www.kearnsfuneralservice.com for more.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Kearns Funeral Service CLOSED
3146 Kimball Avenue PO Box 536, Waterloo, IA
Oct
5
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Kearns Funeral Service CLOSED
3146 Kimball Avenue PO Box 536, Waterloo, IA
Oct
5
Burial
1:30p.m.
Bellevue Presbyterian Cemetery
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Kearns Funeral Service CLOSED
Sponsored by Kearns Funeral Service CLOSED.
