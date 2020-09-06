Marcia K. Luze

(1938-2020)

Marcia Kaye Luze was born on October 26, 1938, the daughter of Vilah and Pauline (Raub) Casbon, on the family farm north of Dysart. She graduated from Geneseo High School in 1957. On June 30, 1957, Marcia was united in marriage to Larry Luze at the EUB Church in Dysart. Marcia was a homemaker and a partner on the farm. She also worked for Iowa State University as a field research assistant and at Terry's Food Center. Marcia was a lifelong member of the Dysart United Methodist Church and was also a member of the Dysart Garden Club. She was an accomplished seamstress and quilter, and enjoyed wintering in Texas since 2002, gardening, baking, cooking, going to card club, and reading. Marcia died at the age of 81 on September 4, 2020, at Rosewood Estates in Waterloo. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Donald Casbon. Marcia is survived by her husband, Larry of Dysart; three children, Randy (Cassie) Luze of Cedar Falls, Ranae (Rick) Dolleslager of LaPorte City, and Jenny (Josh) Wolff of Aplington; grandchildren, Jack (Maureen) Luze, Mollie (John) Aronowitz, Adam (Kylie Harting) Bergmeier, Emily (Johnny) Millard, McKaila (Nic) Hanna, Ellie Wolff, Jake Wolff, and Emma Wolff; great grandchildren, Leigh and Jack Aronowitz; Aiden Bergmeier and Alyza Harting; Jon, Matthew, Madison, and Emma Millard; and Violet, Greyson, and Roy Hanna; and numerous nieces and nephews. The visitation will be on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 4 to 7 PM at the Dysart United Methodist Church. There will be a private family service on Wednesday morning followed by a public burial at Dysart Cemetery at 11:30AM. Overton Funeral Home in Dysart is handling the arrangements. www.overtonfuneralhomes.com