Marcia R. Dickman

July 15, 1934-November 17, 2020

Marcia Rose Dickman, age 86, of Clarksville, Iowa, was born the daughter of Henry and Edna (Brunner) Merfeld on July 15, 1934, at home, Greene, Iowa. She received her education from St. Mary's Catholic School and graduated high school in Greene.

On July 30, 1951, Marcia was united in marriage with Fritz Duane Dickman at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Greene. The couple made their home for a short time in Greene where, Marcia worked at the Care Center as a CNA. To this union four children Douglas, Steven, Roxann and Greg were born. They moved to Clarksville in 1963 where they farmed and milked dairy cows for 40 years. Marcia stayed home with the children and helped Fritz on the farm. She enjoyed raising chickens and sold their eggs. She always had a big garden each year and lots of canning of her produce. After her children were grown, she returned to work as a CNA at Shell Rock Nursing Home and Clarksville Nursing Home.

Marcia was a life-long member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Greene where she enjoyed attending regularly. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, tending to her plants and flowers and especially loved her roses. She enjoyed time spent with her family and all of their get togethers through the years.

Marcia passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Rehabilitation Center of Hampton, Hampton, Iowa, from natural causes. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Fritz Dickman on Jan. 25, 2013, a granddaughter, Elizabeth Doty, a son, Steven Dickman, and a sister, Phyllis Leavens.

Marcia is survived by three children, Douglas Dickman of Dumont, Roxann (Reginald) Boyce of Grundy Center, and Greg (Teri) Dickman of Allison; eight grandchildren, Melissa Doty, Ashley (Jason) Witherow, Aimee (Mark) Zanzucki, Byron "Bud" Hayes, Jasmine Lockwood, Joey (Krista) Dickman, Charlie (Janna) Dickman, and Abbee Dickman; 13 great grandchildren; and one sister, Helen Reed of New Virginia, IA.

Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, November 21, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church with burial at St. Mary's Cemetery, both in Greene, IA. Face masks required.

Memorials may be directed to St. Mary's Catholic Church, Greene, Iowa.

Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Clarksville is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com