Mardell Mae Zekoff

July 5, 1939-December 20, 2021

Mardell Mae Zekoff, 82, of Denver, Iowa, passed away on December 20, 2021, at the Birdee Cottage Assisted Living and Memory Care in Waterloo after a long battle with dementia.

Mardell was born on July 5, 1939, north of Sumner, the daughter of Herbert and Esther (Schellhorn) Niemeyer. She graduated from Tripoli High School in 1958. She was united in marriage to Roger Zekoff on July 3, 1960, at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Readlyn. After their marriage, Mardell and Roger settled in the Denver area. Mardell worked at the Denver Sunset Home after the kids were raised from 1992-2000.

Mardell and Roger enjoyed traveling together on their many fishing trips. While fishing, she seemed to be the one that always caught the biggest fish. They also enjoyed their trips to Florida, Arizona, Hawaii and Europe. Family was very important to Mardell, and she especially loved spending time with her grandchildren. She could be found baking or cooking with them or attending their sporting events. She also enjoyed spending time with friends, going to dances and music.

Mardell is survived by her husband, Roger Zekoff of Denver; a son, Greg (Tracy) Zekoff of Phoenix, Arizona; a daughter, Leslie (Chad) Tierney of Denver; five grandchildren, Jeff (Shana) Zekoff; Hannah (Shawn Gulstad) Zekoff, Mason Tierney, Logan Tierney and Mollie Tierney; a great grandson, Easton Zekoff; a brother, Merle Niemeyer of West Des Moines and a sister, Merna (Dave) Stobbe of Shell Rock. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Julie and a son Jeffrey; her parents, Herbert and Esther Niemeyer; her father and mother-in-law, William and Doris Zekoff; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Niemeyer.

Visitation will be held on Monday, January 3, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver and also for one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the church. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Denver with Rev. Craig R. Henderson officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes Facebook page. Burial will be held in St. Paul United Church of Christ, Denver. Memorials may be directed Birdee Cottage Assisted Living and Memory Care in Waterloo or to Care Initiatives Hospice, Waterloo. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is assisting the family. 319-984-5379