Margaret A. Pavelka

(1928-2020)

Margaret A. Pavelka was born on June 9, 1928, in rural Traer on a family farm, the daughter of John and Mary (Pusteoska) Wacha. She graduated from Dysart High school in 1945, and attended Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls for a year. On April 26, 1949, Margaret married Donald Pavelka at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in rural Clutier.

Margaret was a member of the National Order of Catholic Foresters of the Rosary Society at St. Pauls Catholic Church. She enjoyed cooking, baking and gardening. Margaret also enjoyed bowling in Traer, and Waterloo, State & National Tournaments and received many trophies and awards. She also helped her dad and husband on the family farm. Margaret was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes. Margaret, 92, died on September 28, 2020, at Sunrise Hill Care Center. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Pavelka, her parents, a brother Ernest Wacha, half sister, Mildred Skarda, sister, Marlys Cizek, a grandson, Bradley Messler, and a step great grandson, Samuel Gardner. Margaret is survived by her son, Greg Pavelka of Traer; daughters, Kathy (Ron) Silhanek of Cedar Rapids, Diane (Harold) Messler of Prairie du Chien, Wis., and Sandy (Roger) Gardner of Haverhill, 4 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren, 8 step great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to 3102 160th Street, Traer, IA 50675. Overton Funeral Home, Traer, is assisting the family. Condolences may be left at https:/overtonfuneralhomes.com.