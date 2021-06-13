Margaret Ann Bradley

April 2, 1940-June 11, 2021

WATERLOO-Margaret Ann Bradley, 81, of Waterloo, formerly of the Union-Whitten area, passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021 at UnityPoint Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, while under the care of UnityPoint Hospice. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Eastlawn Memory Gardens in Eldora. The family asks to please omit flowers and memorials may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice, 3731 University Ave., Waterloo, IA 50701. The Abels Funeral & Cremation Service-Creps Chapel in Eldora is caring for Margaret and her family. For further assistance, you may call the funeral home at (641) 858-2181.

Margaret was born on April 2, 1940 in Marshalltown, Iowa, the daughter of Everett & Versie (Wheeldon) Gregwire. She grew up in the Union-Whitten area, where she graduated from high school. She furthered her education at a dental assistance school in Minneapolis, where she worked for a local family as a nanny. After she received her technical training, Margaret began her dental assisting career for Dr. Montgomery in Waterloo. It was there, that she met Wayne Bradley; the couple was united in marriage on December 3, 1961. The family made their home in Waterloo, and welcomed two beautiful daughters, Diana, and Kelly. Margaret stayed home to raise her girls, and when they were older, she worked as a caregiver for many elderly, and she ended her career as a housekeeper at Allen Memorial Hospital; the OB floor being her favorite to work on.

After retirement, Margaret kept busy doing the things she loved; gardening, reading thousands of books, doing puzzles, and being obsessed with cats. She was known for her famous pumpkin bars and she loved spending time with her true friend and neighbor Lorna Eaton, where the two were known to coupon and spend lots of time together; dining out and enjoying each other's company. Above all, Margaret loved her family beyond measure; even if it was just sitting and being in their presence, it brought so much joy to her. She was a wonderful mom, grandma, wife, and friend, and she will be dearly missed by all those she knew and loved.

Margaret is survived by her children Diana (Brian) Minard of Hudson, IA & Kelly Jo (Gary) Marr of Waterloo; grandchildren Brandon W. (Danica) Minard of Buckingham, IA, Jamie L. (Phillip) McKenna of Dysart, IA & Rylee (Dakota) Petersen of Muscatine, IA; great-grandchildren Thea R. Minard & a great-grandson on the way. She rejoins in Heaven her parents, and her husband Wayne.